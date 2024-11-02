Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster out for Monday, Jared Wiley out for season

The Chiefs’ injury-plagued offense continues to take more hits.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced today that rookie tight end Jared Wiley tore his ACL at practice on Friday and will miss the rest of the season. Wiley suffered the injury in a non-contact practice drill.

The Chiefs will also be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday night against the Buccaneers as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs’ leading pass catcher this season is tight end Travis Kelce, who has lost a step with age but still leads the team with 38 catches and 335 receiving yards.