nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster out for Monday, Jared Wiley out for season

  
Published November 2, 2024 02:18 PM

The Chiefs’ injury-plagued offense continues to take more hits.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced today that rookie tight end Jared Wiley tore his ACL at practice on Friday and will miss the rest of the season. Wiley suffered the injury in a non-contact practice drill.

The Chiefs will also be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday night against the Buccaneers as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs’ leading pass catcher this season is tight end Travis Kelce, who has lost a step with age but still leads the team with 38 catches and 335 receiving yards.