Chiefs lead 10-3 at halftime in Kansas City

The Raiders will need to mount a comeback if they are going to win at Arrowhead Stadium for the second year in a row.

Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Justin Watson late in the second quarter to break a 3-3 tie and the Chiefs held onto their 10-3 lead into the break. The touchdown pass was the 238th of Mahomes’s career and he now has sole possession of the franchise record in that category.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the Raiders’ 7-yard-line on the opening drive of the game, but a pair of incompletions forced them to settle for a Matthew Wright field goal. The Raiders answered with a field goal of their own after an exchange of punts, but Daniel Carlson missed from 56 yards to give the Chiefs a short field to use for their touchdown drive.

The Chiefs got the ball back after forcing a punt with a minute left and a 34-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins helped set up a Wright try from 59 yards, but he left it short.

Mahomes is 15-of-24 for 192 yards and he’s connected with tight end Travis Kelce six times for 63 yards. Kelce lateraled the ball to running back Samaje Perine on one of those catches and Perine picked up 10 yards to help set up Watson’s touchdown.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is 8-of-12 for 107 yards — all eight completions have come on throws to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers — in his return to the lineup after missing four games. He was sacked twice by Chris Jones and the Raiders dropped Mahomes three times during a defensive-minded first half.