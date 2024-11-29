 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes becomes Chiefs leader in career touchdown passes

  
Published November 29, 2024 04:18 PM

Patrick Mahomes’s takeover of the Chiefs’ quarterback record book is almost complete.

Mahomes came into Friday’s game against the Raiders with 237 career touchdown passes, which is the same number that Len Dawson threw during his time in Kansas City. Mahomes broke the tie just before the two-minute warning at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes hit wide receiver Justin Watson for a six-yard score for the 238th touchdown of his career.

The Chiefs records for attempts, completions, and passing yards. He’s fifth in interceptions and Dawson’s 178 career picks may wind up being the one mark he doesn’t reach.