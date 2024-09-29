 Skip navigation
Chiefs lose Rashee Rice, get big game from Kareem Hunt, beat Chargers

  
Published September 29, 2024 07:19 PM

The Chiefs lost their No. 1 receiver and found their new No. 1 running back — who also happens to be their old No. 1 running back.

Kareem Hunt turned in a big game for the Chiefs today, carrying 14 times for 69 yards and also catching two passes for 16 yards, as the Chiefs gutted out a tough 17-10 win.

The bad news for the Chiefs is that they lost their No. 1 receiver, Rashee Rice, to a knee injury. Although a formal diagnosis has not been revealed, coach Andy Reid said it doesn’t look good.

Also bad news is that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not playing like the Patrick Mahomes we’ve come to know. The Chiefs keep winning, but Mahomes is putting up mediocre numbers -- 19 for 29 for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception today -- in the process.

The banged-up Chargers did what they could and made it competitive, but ultimately they fell short and fell to 2-2.

The Chiefs are 4-0. They aren’t playing their best football, but they keep on winning.