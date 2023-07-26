 Skip navigation
Chiefs place John Ross on reserve/retired list

  
Published July 26, 2023 05:16 PM

Wide receiver John Ross has brought both his bid to make the Chiefs and his NFL playing career to an end.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the Chiefs placed Ross on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday. Ross signed a future contract with the Chiefs in January.

The Bengals selected Ross with the ninth overall pick of the 2017 draft — one spot before Patrick Mahomes was selected by the Chiefs — and he appeared in just three games as a rookie due to injuries and coaching decisions. He would play in 24 more games for the Bengals over the next three seasons and saw his last regular season action in 10 2021 games for the Giants.

Ross caught 62 passes for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns in 37 overall appearances.