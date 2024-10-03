 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs place Rashee Rice on injured reserve

  
Published October 3, 2024 04:07 PM

Earlier on Thursday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the team is still waiting for a final diagnosis on Rashee Rice’s knee, with the receiver set to undergo more tests when the swelling reduces.

But Kansas City has found out enough to know that Rice will be out for at least a month.

The Chiefs announced that Rice has been placed on injured reserve.

Kansas City initially feared Rice had torn his ACL, which would sideline him for the rest of the season. But now his status is up in the air. He could miss the rest of the year, or he might be back at some point. Either way, he won’t be eligible to return for four weeks.

Via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com, Rice was in the locker room on Thursday with a full sleeve around his right leg but he was moving around, walking without crutches.

Rice caught 24 passes for 288 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the first three games of the season.