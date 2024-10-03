Chiefs place Rashee Rice on injured reserve

Earlier on Thursday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the team is still waiting for a final diagnosis on Rashee Rice’s knee, with the receiver set to undergo more tests when the swelling reduces.

But Kansas City has found out enough to know that Rice will be out for at least a month.

The Chiefs announced that Rice has been placed on injured reserve.

Kansas City initially feared Rice had torn his ACL, which would sideline him for the rest of the season. But now his status is up in the air. He could miss the rest of the year, or he might be back at some point. Either way, he won’t be eligible to return for four weeks.

Via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com, Rice was in the locker room on Thursday with a full sleeve around his right leg but he was moving around, walking without crutches.

Rice caught 24 passes for 288 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the first three games of the season.