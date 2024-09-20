 Skip navigation
Chiefs plan to play both Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris at LT

  
Published September 20, 2024 03:39 PM

The Chiefs benched rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia in Week 2, with second-year player Wanya Morris playing the final 14 snaps in a 26-25 win over the Bengals.

Coach Andy Reid said both players will see time at the position on Sunday.

“The two tackles will both have an opportunity to get in there this game. The left tackles,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of atozsports.com. “We’ll see how it goes as we roll. They’re both ready to go.”

Suamataia, a second-round pick, has allowed five total pressures, including two sacks, while drawing three flags. In 242 pass blocking snaps since the Chiefs made him a third-round pick in 2023, Morris has allowed 24 pressures and two sacks, while drawing four flags.

Reid suggested he has never rotated left tackles in his long career.

“Listen, there is always something new for you,” Reid said.