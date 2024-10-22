 Skip navigation
Chiefs put Jaylen Watson on injured reserve

  
Published October 22, 2024 04:06 PM

Word that Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson fractured his ankle during Sunday’s win over the 49ers foreshadowed a move to injured reserve and the team made that move official on Tuesday.

Watson will miss most, if not all, of the season as a result of the injury. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that he’ll have surgery soon. Watson had 32 tackles and six passes defensed in the first six games of the season. The 2022 seventh-round pick remains under contract through the 2025 season.

Cornerback Keith Taylor will take Watson’s practice squad. He was signed off of the practice squad and last appeared in a regular season game for the Panthers in 2022.

The Chiefs will now have Taylor, Trent McDuffie, Nazeeh Johnson, Joshua Williams, and Chris Roland-Wallace at cornerback along with nickel back Chamarri Conner.

The Chiefs also signed quarterback Chris Oladokun and wide receiver Cornell Powell to the practice squad.