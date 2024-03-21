Chiefs, Royals pledge $266 million to Jackson County — if the April 2 vote goes their way

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals really want the citizens of Jackson County, Missouri to vote on April 2 to extend a sales tax that will finance a new baseball stadium and a renovated football stadium. They want it badly enough to commit $266 million in “Community Benefits Agreements” to Jackson County.

If — and only if — the taxpayers vote for the sales tax to be extended.

“It was really important that we demonstrated our commitment to this community, which we did today. That is all on top of an exciting reimagining of Arrowhead, and it takes nothing new from the county,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in an article on the team’s website. “The amount of tax doesn’t change. It’s just extending the existing tax.”

And, yes, the money from the Royals and the Chiefs will be paid only if the taxpayers agree to extend the sales tax. From the article: “It’s critical to mention that these historic CBAs are contingent on a majority ‘Yes’ vote during the Jackson County general municipal election on April 2. A positive result will not only keep both the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County for decades to come, but also pour millions of dollars — $266 million to be exact — directly back into the community.”

Although the word “bribe” is a bit crass, what else should it be called? The Chiefs and Royals want millions in free money. They’re offering the citizens $266 million to give them what they want.

But here’s the reality. Not extending the sales tax will have a greater collective benefit to Jackson County citizens than the $266 million. Otherwise, the teams would spend the money on building or renovating their own stadiums.

Every community has to decide whether it will give free money to sports teams that can afford their own stadiums. Every community must decide how to respond to bribes and/or threats. At some point, most communities will say, “Enough.”

It’s obvious what the Royals and Chiefs are trying to do. Don’t they think the voters will see it, too?

Our guess is that, between Donovan’s recent threat to relocate the team and more recent promise of free money, the voters who already oppose extending the sales tax will become even more determined to vote no on April 2.