Chiefs send WR Skyy Moore to the 49ers for a swap of future picks

Skyy Moore’s spot on the Chiefs’ roster was anything but guaranteed, but the wide receiver doesn’t have to wait until next week’s cutdown to find out his future.

The Chiefs traded Moore to the 49ers for a flip of sixth-round and seventh-round picks in 2027, Jordan Schultz reports.

Moore will get a chance to restart his career with a team in desperate need of healthy wide receivers.

Brandon Aiyuk continues to work his way back from ACL/MCL surgery that ended his 2024 season; Jauan Jennings is dealing with a calf injury; Jordan Watkins has a high-ankle sprain; and Jacob Cowing aggravated his hamstring injury Wednesday. In addition, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson will serve a three-game suspension after his no contest plea to a misdemeanor DUI charge.

The Chiefs made Moore a second-round pick in 2022, but he has only 11 starts, 43 receptions for 494 yards and a touchdown and 86 punt return yards and 93 kickoff return yards. He fumbled three punt returns in 2022 and has dropped four passes in his career.

Moore played only six games last season because of a core muscle injury. He saw action on 82 offensive snaps and 18 on special teams, with no catches but two kickoffs for 43 yards.

In last week’s preseason game against the Seahawks, Moore dropped two passes and muffed a kickoff before returning a punt 88 yards for a touchdown.

Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub touted Moore earlier this week, saying “he’s definitely an NFL player, whether he’s on our team or not on our team.”