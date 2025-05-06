Chiefs sign Jimmy Holiday, Cooper McDonald

A few players had a successful rookie minicamp for the Chiefs.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction wire, Kansas City has signed receiver Jimmy Holiday, linebacker Cooper McDonald, and defensive back Major Williams.

Carson-Newman University previously announced Williams had signed with the Chiefs on Monday.

All three participated in Kansas City’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis over the weekend.

As corresponding moves, the Chiefs waived defensive back Will Brooks and receiver Justin Lockhart. Lockhart was waived with an injury designation.

The Chiefs also placed BJ Thompson on the reserve/non-football illness list after he cleared waivers.