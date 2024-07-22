Chiefs sign S Tyree Gillespie

The Chiefs made a change to their safety group on Monday.

They have signed Tyree Gillespie to their 90-man roster. Trey Dean was waived in a corresponding move.

Gillespie was on the Chiefs’ practice squad in December and January last season and re-signed with the team in February before getting cut again when the team signed undrafted rookie free agents. He also spent time with the Texans last summer after playing three games for the Jaguars in 2022 and 11 games for the Raiders in 2021.

Gillespie had eight tackles in those 14 appearances.

Dean spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Jets last season.