Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 9
Italy edges U.S. women’s water polo team at worlds, ends five-peat bid
Kyle Kirkwood - Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Presented by Instacart - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m87638.jpg
An eventful weekend for Kyle Kirkwood, who addresses Newgarden take: ‘I really don’t care’
MX Washougal 2023 250 land rush in front of sign.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 25 at Washougal
nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_emeryintv_230723.jpg
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs think they could renovate Arrowhead Stadium, stay for 25 more years

  
Published July 24, 2023 06:08 AM

The Chiefs have played at Arrowhead Stadium since 1972, making it one of the NFL’s oldest venues. But they don’t necessarily think they need a new stadium any time soon.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said that it’s possible his team could look to build a new stadium, either where Arrowhead is currently located or elsewhere, but he said the Chiefs are optimistic that with renovations, Arrowhead could be their home for another quarter-century.

“We do feel optimistic about that. We spent a couple years studying the structural integrity of the stadium, and early this year we preliminarily concluded that Arrowhead could be renovated and extend the life for up to another 25 years,” Hunt said.

The Kansas City Royals, who play in a stadium close enough that the two teams share parking, are looking at opportunities to build a new stadium elsewhere in the Kansas City area, and Hunt acknowledged that there are advantages to new stadium construction, particularly with a roof that allows for the planning of more concerts and other events in the winter.

But at a time when many owners of pro sports teams are looking for bigger, brighter, shinier, newer stadiums, Hunt sounded like he could be happy continuing to see his team play at the place that has been its home for half a century.