Chiefs to sign Deon Bush to their practice squad

Safety Deon Bush was cut by the Chiefs on Tuesday, but he won’t be leaving Kansas City.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs will bring Bush back to their practice squad.

Bush has been a regular on special teams for the last two seasons and picked up a pair of Super Bowl rings in the process. He had 18 tackles in the regular season and added three more in the playoffs to help the Chiefs to back-to-back titles.

The Chiefs kept two rookies — fourth-round pick Jaden Hicks and undrafted Chris Roland-Wallace — at safety along with Bryan Cook and Justin Reid. Bush can be called up to play against the Ravens in the opener and the team can avoid guaranteeing his entire salary for the season by signing him to the active roster after the opener.