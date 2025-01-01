Chiefs will start Carson Wentz Sunday, Mecole Hardman will return to practice

The expectation since last Wednesday’s win over the Steelers has been that the Chiefs will be resting quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 18 and head coach Andy Reid confirmed it on Wednesday.

Carson Wentz will make his first start as a member of the Chiefs. Wentz signed with the Chiefs in the offseason and went 2-of-2 for 20 yards in two appearances earlier this season.

Wentz’s last NFL start came in Week 18 last year with the Rams. He went 17-of-24 for 163 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in that game.

Reid also said that wide receiver Mecole Hardman will return to practice on Wednesday. Hardman has been on injured reserve due to a knee injury for the last four games and he can be activated to play against the Broncos or at any point in the next 21 days.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), and running back Isiah Pacheco (ribs) are not going to practice on Wednesday.