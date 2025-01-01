 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs will start Carson Wentz Sunday, Mecole Hardman will return to practice

  
Published January 1, 2025 12:59 PM

The expectation since last Wednesday’s win over the Steelers has been that the Chiefs will be resting quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 18 and head coach Andy Reid confirmed it on Wednesday.

Carson Wentz will make his first start as a member of the Chiefs. Wentz signed with the Chiefs in the offseason and went 2-of-2 for 20 yards in two appearances earlier this season.

Wentz’s last NFL start came in Week 18 last year with the Rams. He went 17-of-24 for 163 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in that game.

Reid also said that wide receiver Mecole Hardman will return to practice on Wednesday. Hardman has been on injured reserve due to a knee injury for the last four games and he can be activated to play against the Broncos or at any point in the next 21 days.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), and running back Isiah Pacheco (ribs) are not going to practice on Wednesday.