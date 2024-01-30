Chiefs will wear their red home jerseys, 49ers to wear white in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs will wear their red home jerseys in Super Bowl LVIII.

Today the Chiefs posted an image of the jersey Patrick Mahomes will wear, with the Super Bowl LVIII patch sewn on it.

The 49ers will wear their white road jerseys.

The AFC is the designated home team this year, so it was expected that the Chiefs would wear their home jerseys. Last year the Chiefs were the road teams and wore white; when they faced the 49ers four years ago the Chiefs were the home team and wore red.

However, sometimes the designated home team chooses its white uniform, as was the case in Super Bowl LV, when the Buccaneers were the home team (coincidentally on their home field) and chose their white jerseys. The Chiefs wore red in that Super Bowl as well.