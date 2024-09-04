Chiefsaholic to be sentenced Thursday

The criminal justice system has a sense of humor. Or irony. Or both.

Xavier Badubar, known more widely was Chiefsaholic, will be sentenced in a Kansas City federal courtroom on Thursday, via Jonathan Cooper of KOTV. That’s the same day the Chiefs will launch their second straight defense of an NFL title.

Prosecutors want Badubar to serve 20 years for charges that ultimately flow from a string of bank robberies. Badubar’s lawyers have asked for 10 years.

Badubar used the proceeds of his crime spree to fund trips to watch the Chiefs play, in his trademark wolf suit.

A true-crime documentary regarding the case is coming. Among other things, Badubar skipped bail and was at large for multiple months.

He’s facing a $10.8 million civil judgment in a case filed by a bank teller he threatened with a gun.