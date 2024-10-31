Chris Boswell is the AFC special teams player of the month

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell didn’t miss a kick in October.

Boswell was called on to kick 12 field goals over the last four weeks and he made all of them. The same was true of his 10 extra point attempts and Boswell has now made all 16 extra points he’s tried this season.

The veteran kicker did miss one field goal in September, but he made his other 11 tries and the 23 makes are the most in the league this season.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Boswell has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the month for October. It’s the second time Boswell has taken the honor, but it has been a while since the first. Boswell was last recognized by the league in December 2015.