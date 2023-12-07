Chris Godwin: Nobody is beefing, we’re all great right now

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin’s media availability on Thursday was focused on comments his wife made on social media this week.

Godwin’s wife Mariah said that Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was “blatantly lying” for saying Godwin’s lack of targets last week were due to the team subbing Godwin out a lot because he was questionable with a neck injury coming into the weekend. Godwin played 82 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in a 21-18 win over the Panthers and he said on Thursday that his wife’s intent was to show that he works his “ass off to make sure I’m ready to play” every week.

Godwin also said he didn’t feel “disrespected” by anything Bowles said and that he met with both Bowles and offensive coordinator Dave Canales this week. He said the conversations left him feeling like everyone is on the same page.

“I’ve never had any malice or like ill will to Dave or Coach Bowles or anybody,” Godwin said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I think I have a really good relationship with them. They’re all part of the team and I consider them to be like cool people to me. So now it’s how to move forward and make this the best that we can make it because we want to win, we want to go to the playoffs. . . . Nobody is beefing. We’re all great right now.”

Canales said Thursday that Godwin “is just magic with the ball” and that he put it on himself to do a better job of making sure they get the ball to the receiver against Atlanta this weekend and in the future.