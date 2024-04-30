 Skip navigation
Chris Harris announces his retirement

  
Published April 30, 2024 10:56 AM

Cornerback Chris Harris hoped to catch on with a team last year, but never got the call and that has not changed this offseason so Harris has decided to call it a career.

Harris told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette that he is retiring from the NFL after being “able to accomplish pretty much everything” during his playing career.

“I just waited a year and I stayed in shape, but I realized that everybody was pretty much moving on with the younger players, the younger wave,’' Harris said. “So I thought it would be great to just call it an end.”

Harris signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and spent nine seasons in Denver. He was a first-team All-Pro and part of the team’s Super Bowl 50 champions en route to earning a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Harris moved on to play two seasons with the Chargers and one year with the Saints after his time with the Broncos was up and it seems likely that he’ll be honored in Denver at some point given how much he meant to the franchise.