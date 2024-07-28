 Skip navigation
Chris Jones did not practice on Sunday with groin strain

  
Published July 28, 2024 01:01 PM

The Chiefs have a potential injury concern with one of their key defensive players.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones did not practice on Sunday due to a groin strain, head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the session.

Reid did not get specific with how long Jones might be out, saying, “We’ll see.”

Jones, 30, was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler last season after recording 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 29 QB hits.

Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson, who’s returning from a torn ACL, is dealing with a knee/hamstring issue but Reid said he should be OK.

“I think he’s going to be fine,” Reid said. “You go through those things, but he’s strong — his leg’s strong, his knee is solid, all that. So he’ll be fine.”

Receiver Hollywood Brown and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also did not practice due to illness.

Justin Watson continues to deal with a foot injury and did not participate on Sunday either.