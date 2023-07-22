 Skip navigation
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins
AUTO: JUL 24 NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400
Sunday Cup race at Pocono: Start time, TV info, and more
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfopen_tommyfleetwood_230722.jpg
Fleetwood has ‘frustrating’ Round 3 at The Open
nbc_golf_lfopen_camyoung_230722.jpg
Seeking first win, Young makes Open final pairing
nbc_imsa_limerock_230722.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chris Jones did not report to Chiefs training camp

  
Published July 22, 2023 04:54 PM

The Chiefs are opening training camp without a key member of the team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Chris Jones did not report to camp with the rest of the team’s veteran players on Saturday. Jones also skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp last month as he pushes for a new contract.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach expressed confidence in Junes about getting a deal done with Jones, who is in the final year of a four-year, $80 million pact. Schefter reports that the two sides are “far apart” in their conversations, however, and that means the Chiefs will be preparing for the coming season without their All-Pro tackle.

Jones is under contract, so he is subject to daily fines for missing training camp sessions. If the end result is the contract that Jones is looking for, he’ll likely view any fines he incurs as part of the cost of doing business.