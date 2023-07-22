Chris Jones did not report to Chiefs training camp

The Chiefs are opening training camp without a key member of the team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Chris Jones did not report to camp with the rest of the team’s veteran players on Saturday. Jones also skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp last month as he pushes for a new contract.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach expressed confidence in Junes about getting a deal done with Jones, who is in the final year of a four-year, $80 million pact. Schefter reports that the two sides are “far apart” in their conversations, however, and that means the Chiefs will be preparing for the coming season without their All-Pro tackle.

Jones is under contract, so he is subject to daily fines for missing training camp sessions. If the end result is the contract that Jones is looking for, he’ll likely view any fines he incurs as part of the cost of doing business.