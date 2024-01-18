Chris Jones on Josh Allen: He’s a warrior

The Chiefs and Bills have played one another several times over the last few years, giving the two clubs a high level of familiarity as they get ready for this week’s divisional-round matchup.

Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones said in his Wednesday press conference that there are “no secrets” between the two teams, particularly with how dynamic quarterback Josh Allen can be as a playmaker.

“I mean, he’s a warrior,” Jones said. “You look at the plays he made last time we played them — he was going out of bounds and ended up throwing a 40-yarder running out of bounds off his back leg. He’s tough to bring down, a couple of times we had him wrapped up, and he still got rid of the ball.

“His competitiveness within his game, he can make any throw. He has a big arm. He also has talent around him, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, [James] Cook, who has become a vital part of their offense later on here. I think they have been playing really well together.”

Allen and the Bills have been playing quite well to get their backs off the wall and into the AFC’s No. 2 seed. We’ll see if that continues this weekend or if Kansas City will once again take down Buffalo in the playoffs.