Chris Jones: We’ll keep winning as long as teams don’t hire Steve Spagnuolo as head coach

  
Published January 27, 2025 08:54 AM

All but one of this year’s head coaching vacancies have been filled and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo isn’t in the mix for the Saints’ job, which likely means that Spagnuolo will be back in Kansas City for a sixth season in 2025.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones predicts that will mean another successful season for him and his teammates. While appearing on ESPN after Sunday’s 32-29 win over the Bills, Jones said that the Chiefs’ run isn’t going to end as long as Spagnuolo is still calling the shots on defense.

“As long as they continue to let Spags be our defensive coordinator and not hire him as a head coach, we’re going to continue to win,” Jones said. “For me, he’s one of the greatest assistant coaches to ever coach the game. You look at his resume, he’s got one of the greatest resumes. He finds a way to close. That’s what Spags does.”

Spagnuolo went 10-38 as the Rams’ head coach from 2009-2011 and he’s gotten a smattering of head coaching interviews in recent years, including meetings with the Jets and Jaguars this month. None of them have gone anywhere and that’s been good news for the Chiefs defense.