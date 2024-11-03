Chris Olave diagnosed with another concussion after an illegal hit by Xavier Woods

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was placed on a backboard and carted off after an illegal hit from Panthers defensive back Xavier Woods.

Olave was being covered by cornerback Mike Jackson on a high throw that sailed over his head with 7:02 remaining in the first quarter. Woods came in and delivered a finishing blow on a defenseless receiver.

Four flags were thrown on the play, but amazingly, Woods, one of the most penalized players in football since the start of the 2018 season, was not ejected by the league office.

Olave did move his feet and his hands as teammates gave him high-fives before he left. He rode to the tunnel with his hands over his face.

The Saints ruled him out immediately with a concussion.

“He has movement in all extremities and is undergoing further evaluation at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center,” the team said in a statement.

Olave was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 6 and was cleared of a concussion during last week’s game after another hard hit to the head. He said last week he was considering wearing a Guardian Cap, but he did not have one on today.

Olave also was diagnosed with a concussion in his rookie season in 2022 in Week 5 and missed the following game. He was ruled out of a Week 12 game against the Falcons last year with a concussion.

It was Woods’ ninth unnecessary roughness penalty of his career with two horse collars and a facemask, too. He had 20 penalties for 275 yards in his career before today.

The Saints lead the Panthers 6-0.