Christian Darrisaw ruled out with knee injury

The Vikings may have a major injury concern along their offensive line.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Darrisaw went down at the end of the first half. The Vikings were backed up toward their own end zone and Minnesota handed the ball off to Aaron Jones for a short gain. But Darrisaw was injured during the play, with teammates gesturing toward the sideline for assistance.

Darrisaw gingerly walked off the field with trainers and went directly to the locker room.

David Quessenberry has replaced Darrisaw at left tackle to start the second half.

The Vikings and Rams are tied 14-14 early in the third quarter.