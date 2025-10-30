 Skip navigation
Christian Kirk, Nico Collins return to practice on limited basis

  
Published October 29, 2025 08:22 PM

Texans starting wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk were back at practice on Wednesday. Both were limited.

The Texans won without Collins and Kirk on Sunday, beating the 49ers.

Collins remains in concussion protocol after missing Sunday’s game, but coach DeMeco Ryans expressed confidence in Collins’ availability for this week.

Kirk missed the first two games with his hamstring injury, returned for Weeks 3-5 and has missed the past two games after re-injuring it. He has only 10 catches for 109 yards.

“If Nico and Kirk clears, we’re hoping that looks great for us,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We got two of our top playmakers back out on the field. Anytime we can get those guys out, they add an explosive element to our offense, playmaker element to our offense.

“Those guys have done it for a long time. We’re excited to be able to get those guys back. We’re hoping the week goes as good as it can go so we can get them back.”

Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee/shoulder), defensive end Denico Autry (knee), defensive end Dylan Horton (knee) and offensive guard Laken Tomlinson (rest) did not practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (chest), fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring) and safety Jalen Pitre (foot) were limited.