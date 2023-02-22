 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Christian Kuntz re-signs with Steelers

  
Published February 22, 2023 11:48 AM
Mike Florio explains that, while Derek Carr is not a franchise QB, he could be a step in the right direction for teams that are struggling to regain relevance.

The Steelers are the latest team to re-sign their long snapper this week.

The team announced that they have signed Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract. Kuntz was set to be an exclusive rights free agent and would have been barred from negotiating with other clubs once the Steelers offered him a contract.

Kuntz signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2020 and moved to their active roster in 2021. He has appeared in every game over the last two seasons and has been credited with three tackles. Kuntz also spent time with the Patriots, Broncos, and Jaguars before landing in Pittsburgh.

The Panthers, Bengals, and Falcons have also re-signed their long snappers this week.