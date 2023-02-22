Christian Kuntz re-signs with Steelers

The Steelers are the latest team to re-sign their long snapper this week.

The team announced that they have signed Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract. Kuntz was set to be an exclusive rights free agent and would have been barred from negotiating with other clubs once the Steelers offered him a contract.

Kuntz signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2020 and moved to their active roster in 2021. He has appeared in every game over the last two seasons and has been credited with three tackles. Kuntz also spent time with the Patriots, Broncos, and Jaguars before landing in Pittsburgh.

The Panthers, Bengals, and Falcons have also re-signed their long snappers this week.