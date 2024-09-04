Christian McCaffrey closing in on rare feat with 50 career rushing TDs, 30 receiving TDs

The next time he catches a touchdown pass, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will join an exclusive club, becoming just the third NFL player with 50 career rushing touchdowns and 30 career receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey has 52 rushing touchdowns and 29 receiving touchdowns in his NFL career. If he catches a touchdown pass on Monday night against the Jets, he’ll join the 50-30 club.

That’s a small club: The only other players with at least 50 rushing touchdowns and 30 receiving touchdowns in their careers are Marshall Faulk and Lenny Moore, both of whom are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Faulk had 100 rushing touchdowns and 36 receiving touchdowns while playing for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams from 1994 to 2005. Moore had 63 rushing touchdowns and 48 receiving touchdowns while playing for the Baltimore Colts from 1956 to 1967.