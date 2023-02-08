 Skip navigation
Christian McCaffrey hopes NFL restores third-quarterback rule

  
Published February 8, 2023 10:23 AM
February 8, 2023 12:28 PM
Christian McCaffrey joins the show live from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII, where he reveals the emotions behind being traded from the Carolina Panthers midseason, his journey with San Francisco, and his relationship with Kyle Shanahan.

The NFL used to have a rule allowing a team to dress a third quarterback to use in situations when the team’s first two quarterbacks go down with injuries during the same game and there’s been talk about possibly reinstating it since the end of the NFC Championship Game.

Brock Purdy hurt his elbow in that game and backup Josh Johnson left with a concussion, which meant Purdy returned to the game despite being unable to throw the ball for more than a few yards. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently voiced his support for going back to the old rule and running back Christian McCaffrey said on PFT Live Wednesday that he agrees with his coach.
“It’s tough to win a football game in the NFL without a quarterback, let alone the NFC Championship Game,” McCaffrey said. “I wish they had changed the rule where you’re allowed to carry three. . . . I think they should change that. It’s not good for us, obviously. It’s not good for fans watching to not have a quarterback. I hope there’s something they do with that moving forward so that you can stay in the fight.”

McCaffrey said that it felt like the 49ers were “fighting with one arm” in the loss to the Eagles and other teams won’t have to experience that if the league does move to restore the old rule.