Christian McCaffrey is expected to practice Tuesday

The 49ers are getting their offensive band back together ahead of next Monday’s opener against the Jets.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk signed a new contract with the team and left tackle Trent Williams is reportedly closing in on a pact of his own, so the two leading storylines of the summer are nearing their conclusion. The team’s star running back is also on his way back to the field.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined with a calf injury since early in training camp, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is expected to take part in practice on Tuesday. The team won’t release an injury report detailing his level of participation until Thursday, but his return to the field is a good sign for his availability for the opener.

It wasn’t the smoothest path for the team this summer, but it will likely be a case of all’s well that ends well as the 49ers prepare to have all hands on deck for their bid to return to the Super Bowl.