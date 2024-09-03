 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dariusslay_240903.jpg
Slay vocal about hesitation to go to Brazil
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dariusslay_240903.jpg
Slay vocal about hesitation to go to Brazil
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: 49ers, Trent Williams trying to finalize a deal

  
Published September 3, 2024 08:09 AM

The 49ers got a deal done with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk last week and they may be able to do the same with left tackle Trent Williams this week.

Williams held out of training camp in hopes of adjusting a pact that includes no more guaranteed money and his status for the season opener is uncertain due to the ongoing contract impasse. Tuesday brings some hope that the 49ers may have their star in place against the Jets, however.

Williams’s brother posted video of the tackle getting off a plane in the Bay Area on Monday night and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Williams and the 49ers are working to finalize a deal that would bring him back into the fold.

Those are positive signs, but no one with the Niners will be spiking the ball until they actually get into the end zone and Williams’s readiness for the opener will remain in question until the team can see him on the field. That appears to be closer to happening than at any point in the summer and we’ll be waiting for word that the two sides have reached the finish line.