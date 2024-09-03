Report: 49ers, Trent Williams trying to finalize a deal

The 49ers got a deal done with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk last week and they may be able to do the same with left tackle Trent Williams this week.

Williams held out of training camp in hopes of adjusting a pact that includes no more guaranteed money and his status for the season opener is uncertain due to the ongoing contract impasse. Tuesday brings some hope that the 49ers may have their star in place against the Jets, however.

Williams’s brother posted video of the tackle getting off a plane in the Bay Area on Monday night and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Williams and the 49ers are working to finalize a deal that would bring him back into the fold.

Those are positive signs, but no one with the Niners will be spiking the ball until they actually get into the end zone and Williams’s readiness for the opener will remain in question until the team can see him on the field. That appears to be closer to happening than at any point in the summer and we’ll be waiting for word that the two sides have reached the finish line.