nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Christian McCaffrey is the Madden 25 cover athlete

  
Published June 11, 2024 01:04 PM

It’s been quite a month for Christian McCaffrey.

Last week, he got a new contract with an average in new money of $19 million per year. And he turned 28. Later this month, he’s getting married.

In the interim, McCaffrey has landed on the cover of Madden 25.

It’s not the same as it once was, because there’s really no cover. Most people download the game to their game systems. But the process of starting the game will include plenty of videos and images of McCaffrey.

And he surely got a nice check for agreeing to be the cover athlete.

The popular video-game series dates back more than 30 years. The process of featuring an athlete on the cover started in Madden 2001, with Eddie George.

The game will be released on August 16, giving users a chance to experiment with the new kickoff formation.