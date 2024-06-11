Christian McCaffrey is the Madden 25 cover athlete

It’s been quite a month for Christian McCaffrey.

Last week, he got a new contract with an average in new money of $19 million per year. And he turned 28. Later this month, he’s getting married.

In the interim, McCaffrey has landed on the cover of Madden 25.

It’s not the same as it once was, because there’s really no cover. Most people download the game to their game systems. But the process of starting the game will include plenty of videos and images of McCaffrey.

And he surely got a nice check for agreeing to be the cover athlete.

The popular video-game series dates back more than 30 years. The process of featuring an athlete on the cover started in Madden 2001, with Eddie George.

The game will be released on August 16, giving users a chance to experiment with the new kickoff formation.