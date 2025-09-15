Christian McCaffrey is third player in NFL history with 50 rushing TDs, 30 receiving TDs

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey broke a long touchdown drought just before halftime in New Orleans on Sunday and it granted him entry to a select club.

McCaffrey caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones for the 30th receiving touchdown of his career. McCaffrey has also run for 52 touchdowns and he is the third player in NFL history to have 50 rushing touchdowns and 30 receiving touchdowns.

Marshall Faulk and Lenny Moore were the first two players to accomplish the feat.

It was also the first touchdown that McCaffrey has scored since the 2023 season.

“I’d love to get there a lot more,” McCaffrey said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But no, I’m just so happy to be playing on this team and feeling good. We’ll continue to get better and grow and get ready for next week.”

The 49ers have a lot of injury issues to deal with at the moment, but McCaffrey is finally off the list and Sunday’s milestone provided a reminder of what he can bring to the offense when he’s healthy enough to be on the field.