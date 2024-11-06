Christian McCaffrey limited on Wednesday, had no pain after Monday’s practice

There’s some positive news on running back Christian McCaffrey as he returns to the practice field.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his Wednesday press conference that McCaffrey had no pain after going through Monday’s practice, though he will still be limited for Wednesday’s session.

The 2023 AP offensive player of the year, McCaffrey has not played all season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. He is trending toward making his debut this weekend as the 49ers play the Buccaneers.

The 49ers also opened defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos’ 21-day practice window, as he returns from being on IR with a knee injury. He is set to be limited on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin), receiver Chris Conley (hamstring), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal) will not practice on Wednesday.

Receiver Deebo Samuel (wrist), receiver Jauan Jennings (hip), kicker Jake Moody (ankle), offensive lineman John Feliciano (knee), and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (back) are set to be limited on Wednesday.