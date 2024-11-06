 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey limited on Wednesday, had no pain after Monday’s practice

  
Published November 6, 2024 04:17 PM

There’s some positive news on running back Christian McCaffrey as he returns to the practice field.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his Wednesday press conference that McCaffrey had no pain after going through Monday’s practice, though he will still be limited for Wednesday’s session.

The 2023 AP offensive player of the year, McCaffrey has not played all season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. He is trending toward making his debut this weekend as the 49ers play the Buccaneers.

The 49ers also opened defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos’ 21-day practice window, as he returns from being on IR with a knee injury. He is set to be limited on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin), receiver Chris Conley (hamstring), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal) will not practice on Wednesday.

Receiver Deebo Samuel (wrist), receiver Jauan Jennings (hip), kicker Jake Moody (ankle), offensive lineman John Feliciano (knee), and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (back) are set to be limited on Wednesday.