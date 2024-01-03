Christian McCaffrey on calf strain: I’ve played through worse

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey left Sunday’s game against the Commanders with a calf injury. He played 38 of 70 offensive snaps.

Coach Kyle Shanahan called it a “mild” calf strain, and McCaffrey said Wednesday he expects to be fine in time for the team’s first playoff game in two weeks.

“I’ve played through worse,” McCaffrey said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It’s just one of those things where, right now, in the situation we’re in, precaution is probably better. But definitely, I knew I was going to be good regardless of what the test said, so it’s more of a cautionary situation, being smart about it, than doing something stupid.”

McCaffrey would have “100 percent” been able to play this week, he said, if the game meant anything, but the 49ers already have sewn up the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

McCaffrey leads the league with 1,459 rushing yards and 2,023 scrimmage yards.