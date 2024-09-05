Christian McCaffrey will be limited in Thursday’s practice

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be on the field to start the practice week, but he won’t take 100 percent of his usual snaps.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his Thursday press conference that McCaffrey will be limited in the session with the same calf issue that sidelined the running back during training camp.

But Shanahan noted on Thursday that it’s a calf/Achilles injury. While it’s not new, this is the first known time Shanahan has acknowledged the Achilles aspect of the issue.

McCaffrey led the league with 1,459 yards rushing, 2,023 yards from scrimmage, and 21 total touchdowns in 2023.

Defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) won’t practice on Thursday.

Running back Isaac Guerendo (groin), receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle), and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (pinky) will be limited.