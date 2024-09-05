 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey will be limited in Thursday’s practice

  
Published September 5, 2024 04:19 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be on the field to start the practice week, but he won’t take 100 percent of his usual snaps.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his Thursday press conference that McCaffrey will be limited in the session with the same calf issue that sidelined the running back during training camp.

But Shanahan noted on Thursday that it’s a calf/Achilles injury. While it’s not new, this is the first known time Shanahan has acknowledged the Achilles aspect of the issue.

McCaffrey led the league with 1,459 yards rushing, 2,023 yards from scrimmage, and 21 total touchdowns in 2023.

Defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) won’t practice on Thursday.

Running back Isaac Guerendo (groin), receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle), and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (pinky) will be limited.