 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey’s final touchdown included an uncalled pulling foul

  
Published October 19, 2025 11:28 PM

Pushing the ballcarrier is still legal. Pulling the ball carrier is not.

It clearly happened on 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s second rushing touchdown of the night, with offensive lineman Connor Colby pulling McCaffrey into the end zone. It was not called.

The reality is that it’s never called. And it’s been illegal for years.

Through 2005, both pushing and pulling were prohibited. The ban on pushing went away in 2006. The rule against pulling remained in place.

But it’s routinely not called. It should be, or the rule should be changed to allow pulling.

And it was a factor on Sunday night. The 49ers should have been penalized 10 yards from the spot of the foul. If the Falcons had held San Francisco to a field goal, Atlanta would have gotten the ball down six with time to win the game. Instead, the Falcons trailed by two scores — and it was too late to make something happen.