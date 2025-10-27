Chuba Hubbard is aware his role might change, but his approach won’t

Rico Dowdle earned the starting job while Chuba Hubbard was injured, with 472 yards from scrimmage in the two games Hubbard missed. Yet, the Panthers returned Hubbard to the starting lineup on Sunday.

Hubbard had 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, while Dowdle ran eight times for 54 yards in the loss to the Bills.

The Panthers now can’t ignore the numbers, with coach Dave Canales acknowledging the obvious on Monday. Dowdle has the hot hand.

Hubbard understands and is ready for whatever his role is.

“I mean, whatever, whether it’s 70/30, 50/50, 100 my way or Rico’s way, whatever it is, my focus is winning,” Hubbard said, via Kassidy Hill of the team website. “My main focus is never solely about me. It’s always about the team and winning games.”

While his role might change, Hubbard said his approach won’t.

“To be honest, I mean, you guys have obviously known me for the last four or five years. I’m someone who prides myself on work, work, work, work,” Hubbard said. “Everything I do — I’m a man of faith, a follower of Christ — and whatever my journey comes with, I take the good and the bad. So, in moments like this, I just continue to work. I’ve been through worse days and worse things, and people have scrutinized me for stuff all five years I’ve been here.

“But, one thing is, I just pride myself on my work, like I said, and also just helping us get wins here. So, I do whatever it takes and just continue with that mindset.”

Hubbard has 94 touches for 400 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season.