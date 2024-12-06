 Skip navigation
Citing insufficient evidence, NFL closes latest Deshaun Watson case

  
Published December 6, 2024 03:15 PM

The NFL’s latest investigation of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has, as expected, ended.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, a league spokesman said the review has been closed. There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy has been closed.

Watson was suspended 11 games in 2022 for violations related to more than 20 civil lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. On September 9, a new lawsuit was filed, accusing him of sexual assault.

The case was later resolved. Assuming that the settlement agreement includes a broad confidentiality provision, the league would not have been able to secure evidence from the accuser. Put simply, the settlement short-circuited the league’s ability to properly investigate the situation.

Now, with no suspension looming, the Browns will remain indebted to Watson for $46 million in 2025 and $46 million in 2026.