Clayton Tune set to start Cardinals preseason finale, Desmond Ridder to follow

  
Published August 22, 2024 09:35 AM

The Cardinals list Desmond Ridder on their depth chart as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Kyler Murray, but he won’t be starting the team’s preseason finale against the Broncos.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Clayton Tune will be the first man up as the Cardinals wrap up their exhibition slate. Ridder is expected to come into the game at some point.

That’s the same arrangement that the Cardinals used in their second preseason game. Ridder started the opener and went 4-of-9 for 43 yards and Tune was 8-of-10 for 79 yards in his start.

It is Tune’s second year in the Cardinals offense while Ridder joined the team in an offseason trade with the Falcons. That may be helping Tune’s bid for the backup job, but the Cardinals could wind up keeping both quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.