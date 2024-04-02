Clyde Edwards-Helaire agrees to one-year deal with Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire isn’t going anywhere.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Edwards-Helaire has agreed to a one-year deal to stick with the Chiefs for 2024.

Kansas City selected Edwards-Helaire wuth the No. 32 overall pick of the 2020 draft after winning Super Bowl LIV. He had 1,100 yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns as a rookie. But with injuries and Isiah Pacheco’s performance, Edwards-Helaire dropped down the depth chart in 2022.

The Chiefs declined his fifth-year option last spring, but Edwards-Helaire still had 411 yards from scrimmage on 87 touches as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.

In 48 games with 32 starts, Edwards-Helaire has recorded 1,845 yards rushing with 12 rushing touchdowns. He’s also caught 89 passes for 765 yards with seven TDs.

Kansas City also reportedly had in running back J.K. Dobbins for a Tuesday visit. It’s unclear if the Edwards-Helaire signing will take the Chiefs out of the running for Dobbins, who took a visit with the Chargers last week.