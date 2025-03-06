 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason
nbc_pft_cooperkupp_250306.jpg
Simms: I’d be ‘shocked’ if Kupp gets traded
lockett.jpg
Lockett’s exit from SEA marred by Metcalf reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason
nbc_pft_cooperkupp_250306.jpg
Simms: I’d be ‘shocked’ if Kupp gets traded
lockett.jpg
Lockett’s exit from SEA marred by Metcalf reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cole Holcomb agrees to revised contract with Steelers

  
Published March 6, 2025 10:11 AM

The Steelers are going to stick with linebacker Cole Holcomb in 2025.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Holcomb and Pittsburgh have agreed to a revised contract that will keep the linebacker with the club.

The new deal clears $4 million in cap space.

Holcomb, 28, suffered a dislocated knee in Nov. 2023 and has not played since. But he did return to practice late in the 2024 season and is expected to be healthy for 2025.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Holcomb spent his first four seasons with Washington before signing with the Steelers as a free agent in the 2023 offseason. He’s recorded 19 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his 58 career games.