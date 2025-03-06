Cole Holcomb agrees to revised contract with Steelers

The Steelers are going to stick with linebacker Cole Holcomb in 2025.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Holcomb and Pittsburgh have agreed to a revised contract that will keep the linebacker with the club.

The new deal clears $4 million in cap space.

Holcomb, 28, suffered a dislocated knee in Nov. 2023 and has not played since. But he did return to practice late in the 2024 season and is expected to be healthy for 2025.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Holcomb spent his first four seasons with Washington before signing with the Steelers as a free agent in the 2023 offseason. He’s recorded 19 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his 58 career games.