College QB Austin Reed got transfer portal offers comparable to late-round NFL draft picks

  
Published January 28, 2023 06:16 AM
nbc_pft_jetsrodgers_230127
January 27, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explore the chances of Aaron Rodgers landing in New York after the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator.

The NFL saw fewer college players turn pro when they still had NCAA eligibility remaining this year than in past years, and the reason appears to be that college players can now earn significant money through their name, image and likeness rights.

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed provided one example of how the NIL money is affecting players’ decisions. Reed, who threw for 4,744 yards, 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season and was MVP of the New Orleans Bowl, told Chris Vannini of TheAthletic.com that when he put his name in the transfer portal, other college teams were promising that if he transferred, he’d make NIL money comparable to what late-round draft picks make.

“When the money that was available was put on the table, it was really hard,” Reed said. “This is the kind of money a late draft pick is making .”

Reed ultimately decided to stay at Western Kentucky, in part because of an NIL deal with a local real estate company. He also believes that Western Kentucky is a place that can help him improve his own stock for the 2024 NFL draft. (Reed’s predecessor as Western Kentucky’s quarterback, Bailey Zappe, was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2022.)

“Is the money this year more important than the money that could be made down the road?” Reed thought. “If I go somewhere and I have an average year, I’m just on the edge of being drafted. Or if I have another great year [at Western Kentucky], I can find myself in the first three rounds.”

There was a time when the decision for a draft-eligible player was either take the money, or stay in school. Now college players have options: Make NIL money at their current school, seek more NIL money through the transfer portal, or go to the NFL. It’s a better situation for the players, and one that will result in some players deciding to wait another year before going to the NFL.