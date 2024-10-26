 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts activate DeForest Buckner, Cameron McGrone from IR

  
Published October 26, 2024 12:09 PM

The Colts will be getting two key players back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, which signals that he’ll be back in the lineup for the first time since hurting his ankle in Week Two. Running back Jonathan Taylor is also set to return from an ankle injury after coming off the injury list on Friday.

The Colts also activated linebacker Cameron McGrone, who has been on injured reserve since August with an elbow injury. McGrone was a special teams regular in 12 2023 appearances.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was also added to the roster for Sunday’s game, which is previewed along with all the rest of this week’s games right here. The Colts cleared space for Buckner and McGrone by placing linebacker Jaylon Carlies on injured reserve and waiving running back Evan Hull.