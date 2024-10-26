Colts activate DeForest Buckner, Cameron McGrone from IR

The Colts will be getting two key players back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, which signals that he’ll be back in the lineup for the first time since hurting his ankle in Week Two. Running back Jonathan Taylor is also set to return from an ankle injury after coming off the injury list on Friday.

The Colts also activated linebacker Cameron McGrone, who has been on injured reserve since August with an elbow injury. McGrone was a special teams regular in 12 2023 appearances.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was also added to the roster for Sunday’s game, which is previewed along with all the rest of this week’s games right here. The Colts cleared space for Buckner and McGrone by placing linebacker Jaylon Carlies on injured reserve and waiving running back Evan Hull.