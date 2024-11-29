Colts C Ryan Kelly named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 13

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Colts center Ryan Kelly has been named their Community MVP for Week 13 of the 2024 season.

Kelly and his wife Emma hosted a community baby shower for more than 300 families in Indianapolis. The group included 150 expectant mothers and the event featured pregnancy and post-delivery care information on topics like car seat safety, insurance, and how to track and recognize the movements of babies in utero. The Kellys have first-hand experience with the last of those items as Emma Kelly sought medical attention when the movements of the couple’s twin sons felt off during her pregnancy.

All of the familes also had a BBQ meal, received gift bags, and participated in a raffle featuring 30 high-end baby items.

“As much as I’m credited for it, my wife did a lot of this and it’s a community-based charity event that we appreciate,” Kelly said in a statement. “A lot of people came out and supported us and supported other people who are pregnant and going through this incredible time in their life. We’re very excited and honored to be recipients of this award. We hope to make this an annual event every year.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Kelly’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.