Colts claim RB Demetric Felton off waivers

  
The Colts claimed running back Demetric Felton off waivers, the team announced Monday. The Bears waived Felton on Sunday.

Indianapolis waived running back Trent Pennix with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Felton lost 1 yard on his only carry in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills, seeing action on five snaps. He signed with the Bears on July 28.

The Browns made him a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he played 24 games with four starts in his time in Cleveland. He has totaled eight carries for 20 yards and 20 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Felton, 26, also has 39 punt returns for a 6.9-yard average and 10 kickoff returns for an 18.3-yard average.

Pennix signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 9.