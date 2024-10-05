Colts downgrade Anthony Richardson to doubtful

It looks like Joe Flacco will make his first start for the Colts on Sunday.

Indianapolis has downgraded quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) to doubtful for the Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars.

Richardson was a limited participant in practice all week after suffering his injury during last week’s win over the Steelers.

Flacco completed 16-of-26 passes for 168 yards with two touchdowns in relief of Richardson last week.

Flacco is unlikely to have Indianapolis’ starting center, as Ryan Kelly (neck) has also been downgraded to doubtful. Kelly did not practice all week.

Additionally, the Colts added cornerback Samuel Womack to the injury report with an illness. He is questionable.