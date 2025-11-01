Colts elevate Laquon Treadwell for Sunday vs. Steelers

The Colts are calling up wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Treadwell was activated from the practice squad today, giving him an opportunity to play tomorrow.

Treadwell was a major draft bust when the Vikings took him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, but he has managed to stick around in the NFL, contributing more on special teams than on offense in recent years.

The Colts also elevated defensive end Durell Nchami from the practice squad, activated cornerback Jaylon Jones from injured reserve, signed cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, waived linebacker Chad Muma and waived safety Trey Washington.