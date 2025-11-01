 Skip navigation
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Colts elevate Laquon Treadwell for Sunday vs. Steelers

  
November 1, 2025

The Colts are calling up wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Treadwell was activated from the practice squad today, giving him an opportunity to play tomorrow.

Treadwell was a major draft bust when the Vikings took him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, but he has managed to stick around in the NFL, contributing more on special teams than on offense in recent years.

The Colts also elevated defensive end Durell Nchami from the practice squad, activated cornerback Jaylon Jones from injured reserve, signed cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, waived linebacker Chad Muma and waived safety Trey Washington.