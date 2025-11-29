Colts list Tyler Warren as questionable with an illness

The Colts made a significant addition to their injury report on Saturday.

Tight end Tyler Warren is now considered questionable to play against the Texans on Sunday. An illness is the reason for the change in Warren’s status.

Warren was a first-round pick in April and he has 55 catches for 662 yards and three touchdowns in his first 11 NFL games. Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster in Indianapolis.

The Colts also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman Chris Wormley from the practice squad. Wormley has played in 87 regular season games, but has not made an appearance yet this season.